Liverpool player ratings: Thiago runs the show as Reds prove too strong for Villarreal

Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara in action with Villarreal's Giovani Lo Celso. REUTERS/Phil Noble Expand

Carl Markham

Here is how the players rated in Liverpool's 2-0 win over Villarreal in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final at Anfield.

Alisson Becker: Was hardly called upon as Liverpool applied most of the pressure. 6

Trent Alexander-Arnold: Repeatedly got into good positions to cross but often found the area a crowded one. 7

Ibrahima Konate: Did a solid job at the back without being extended. 6

Virgil Van Dijk: Gave the Villarreal forwards very little space to work in and made presence felt at set-pieces. 7

Andrew Robertson: Gave Liverpool width but his route forward was often blocked. 7

Jordan Henderson: Hard-working and tireless, the captain made some good runs from deep before making the telling contribution for the crucial first goal. 8

Fabinho: Willing to challenge when required and get forward, giving the team drive. 7

Thiago Alcantara: Some of his touches and passes were exquisite and he almost opened the scoring when he rattled the post before half-time. 8

Mohamed Salah: Made some direct runs and set up Mane for his goal, having earlier floated in some nice crosses and volleyed over from a difficult chance. 8

Sadio Mane: Unable to make the most of a couple of early half-chances but made no mistake when slipped in by Salah for Liverpool’s second. 8

Luis Diaz: Ran at the defence when got chance and tested Rulli from distance but got little reward for his efforts. 7

Substitutes:

Naby Keita (for Henderson, 72): Freshened up the midfield for the closing stages. 6

Diogo Jota (for Mane, 73): Brought extra energy as Liverpool finished in control. 6

Divock Origi (for Diaz, 81): Came on to a huge ovation after his derby heroics but did not make such a dramatic impact this time. 5

Joe Gomez (for Alexander-Arnold, 81): Helped Liverpool close out the job. 6

Villarreal

Geronimo Rulli: Looked unconvincing as he repeatedly opted to punch rather than catch but was unlucky for the first goal and exposed for the second. 5

Juan Foyth: Coped well when faced with the threatening runs of Diaz. 7

Raul Albiol: Strong in the air and got in a vital touch to deflect a Mane shot wide. 7

Pau Torres: Made a good interception to cut out a Salah pass as Villarreal sat deep. 7

Pervis Estupinan: Delivered a good early through ball and was unfortunate to be credited with an own goal for Liverpool’s opener. 6

Samu Chukwueze: Was overrun in midfield. 5

Daniel Parejo: Could not impose himself as Liverpool controlled the game. 5

Etienne Capoue: Was unable to stamp his authority on proceedings. 6

Francis Coquelin: Was kept busy in what was a good battle out wide with Alexander-Arnold. 6

Giovanni Lo Celso: Produced a good block to deny Salah in a game in which he needed to do a lot of defensive work. 6

Arnaut Danjuma: Threatened with a strong early run but could not make the most of the opening. 6

Substitutes:

Alfonso Pedraza (for Coquelin, 57): Gave Villarreal fresh energy but little else. 5

Manu Trigueros (for Estupinan, 72): Could not affect the game. 5

Serge Aurier (for Parejo, 72): Showed some strength but did not alter the complexion of the match. 6

Boulaye Dia (for Chukwueze, 72): Made a good run and got in a shot but could not trouble Alisson. 6

Paco Alcacer (for Danjuma, 86): Arrived too late to make an impression. 5

