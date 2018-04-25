Liverpool player ratings: Salah leads the way but plenty of Liverpool team-mates stand tall in Roma demolition
Mo Salah was the undisputed Man of the Match on a special night at Anfield as Liverpool secured a 5-2 first leg win in the Champions League semi-final against Roma.
And while the Egyptian stole most of the headlines for a performance that yielded two goals and two assists, many of his Reds team-mates were closed behind.
Here is how the Liverpool players rated in their dominant victory over the Italian side:
Liverpool
Loris Karius 7
Trent Alexander-Arnold 8
Virgil van Dijk 8
Dejan Lovren 6
Andy Robertson 7
James Milner 8
Jordan Henderson 8
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 6
Sadio Mane 8
Roberto Firmino 9
Mohamed Salah 10.
Substitutes
Georginio Wijnaldum (for Oxlade-Chamberlain, 18) 7
Danny Ings (for Salah, 75) 6
Ragnar Klavan (for Firmino, 90) 6
Online Editors
Related Content
- 'I am not flying mood-wise' - Jurgen Klopp admits his Champions League joy has been diluted by a major blow
- Milner and Co ensure home fires fuel Klopp's engine room
- It was perfect for 80 minutes - Klopp
- Frustrated Bale facing summer exit from Real