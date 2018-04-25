Sport Champions League

Wednesday 25 April 2018

Liverpool player ratings: Salah leads the way but plenty of Liverpool team-mates stand tall in Roma demolition

Simon Peach

Mo Salah was the undisputed Man of the Match on a special night at Anfield as Liverpool secured a 5-2 first leg win in the Champions League semi-final against Roma.

And while the Egyptian stole most of the headlines for a performance that yielded two goals and two assists, many of his Reds team-mates were closed behind.

Here is how the Liverpool players rated in their dominant victory over the Italian side:

Liverpool

Loris Karius 7

Trent Alexander-Arnold 8

Virgil van Dijk 8

Dejan Lovren 6

Andy Robertson 7

James Milner 8

Jordan Henderson 8

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 6

Sadio Mane 8

Roberto Firmino 9

Mohamed Salah 10.

Substitutes

Georginio Wijnaldum (for Oxlade-Chamberlain, 18) 7

Danny Ings (for Salah, 75) 6

Ragnar Klavan (for Firmino, 90) 6

