Liverpool out as Man City progress to Champions League semi-finals

Liverpool's Champions League journey is over for this season after a scoreless draw in their quarter-final second leg clash with Real Madrid at Anfield.
Manchester City, however, have successfully negotiated their last-eight clash with Borussia Dortmund to set up a mouth-watering semi-final clash with Paris St Germain.
Liverpool were left to rue a host of missed chances in both halves and tonight's draw - with Real prevailing 3-1 on aggregate - has ended the Reds' chances of winning any silverware this season.
City were clinical in Dortmund, with Riyad Mahrez's 57th-minute penalty cancelling out Jude Bellingham's opener and Phil Foden's 75th-minute strike all but ending the challenge of the Germans - City prevailing 4-2 on aggregate.
Real's reward for beating Liverpool is a semi-final clash with Chelsea.
Online Editors