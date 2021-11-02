Liverpool midfielders Fabinho and Thiago back in contention for Champions League clash against Atletico

Liverpool midfielders Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara are back in contention for the Champions League visit of Atletico Madrid.

Fabinho has not played since coming on as a second-half substitute in their meeting a fortnight ago because of a knee injury while Thiago returns for the first time since mid-September after a calf problem.

At least one looks likely to start with Naby Keita (hamstring) leaving manager Jurgen Klopp without another midfielder with James Milner and Harvey Elliott already on the sidelines while defender Joe Gomez missed training on Tuesday and is doubtful.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Salah, Firmino, Mane, Kelleher, Adrian, Williams, Matip, Tsimikas, Thiago, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Morton, Origi, Jota.

