Liverpool's Darwin Nunez celebrates scoring their first goal with Mohamed Salah and Jordan Henderson REUTERS/Phil Noble

Liverpool fans made their anger at UEFA clear in no uncertain terms before kick-off at Anfield following its handling of fans at last year’s Champions League final.

‘UEFA liars’ read one banner in the Kop and chants against European football’s governing body followed the boos and whistles throughout the Champions League anthem.

When play got under way, Liverpool could not have wished for a better start against Madrid.

Mohamed Salah played in a low ball from the right that Nunez met with an audacious flick that beat Thibaut Courtois.

Salah struck narrowly wide after a mazy run as Liverpool continued strongly and could not miss the next opportunity that arose in the 14th minute.

Dani Carvajal’s poor back pass was met by an even worse Courtois touch, with Salah capitalising to prod home the loose ball and send Anfield into raptures.

Real Madrid brought it back to 2-1 in the 21st minute with a wicked Vinicius Junior strike in front of the Kop.

Nunez was fit enough to start after training on Monday following a shoulder injury sustained in the win aNewcastle.

It meant Klopp was able to name the same team which won at St James Park, a side which due to injury and departures contained seven – Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil Van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah – who featured in the Stade de France final.

The Reds take on the La Liga giants in the first leg of their last-16 tie from Anfield this season. Liverpool will be looking to beat Madrid for the first time since 2009, having failed to claim victory in their previous six meetings.

On Monday, Madrid announced a 23-man squad that had travelled to Merseyside to take on Liverpool. Kroos was not included as part of the squad, and was one of a number of notable absentees.

