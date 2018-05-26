Liverpool keeper Loris Karius produces two howlers to hand Champions League to Real Madrid
Real Madrid 3 Liverpool 1
Real Madrid have retained the Champions League, beating Liverpool 3-1 in the final in Kiev.
Gareth Bale scored one of the best goals in Champions League history as Real Madrid retained their title after beating Liverpool 3-1 in the final in Kiev.
Karim Benzema capitalised on Reds goalkeeper Loris Karius' error early in the second half to put Real ahead before Sadio Mane levelled.
Bale then stunned Jurgen Klopp's side with a stunning overhead bicycle kick to put the defending champions 2-1 ahead before another blunder from Karius saw the Wales striker add the third for Real in the 83rd minute.
For anyone who hasn’t seen it - here is the Karius shocker 🙈 #RMALIV #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/s5luiPzkrf— GRM Daily (@GRMDAILY) May 26, 2018
Press Association
