Liverpool issue security advice to fans travelling to Rome for Champions League semi-final

Liverpool have advised their supporters not to walk to the Stadio Olimpico "under any circumstances" when they play Roma in the return leg of their Champions League semi-final tie.

The club have issued the guidance, along with a list of other safety and security recommendations, for fans travelling to Italy for Wednesday's match.

It comes after violence outside Anfield ahead of last Tuesday's first leg left 53-year-old Liverpool fan Sean Cox in a critical condition in hospital, for which two Italian men have been charged. Fearing the possibility of further trouble or attacks, Liverpool have published some advice "according to information provided by the Italian authorities as a result of ongoing collaboration with UEFA, AS Roma and Liverpool FC" for its travelling fans.

It is advised that supporters arrive early because of expected long queues to check tickets but they are asked not to walk to the stadium "under any circumstances". The club have also called on supporters to respect national monuments by not hanging banners and scarves on them and have told them to expect to be held back in the stadium after the match for longer than usual.

Liverpool conclude the statement on their official website by requesting that "supporters not in possession of a valid match ticket not to travel".

Press Association