Liverpool earned £72 million from their Champions League run to the final last season, according to Uefa.

Liverpool earned £72 million from their Champions League run to the final last season, according to Uefa.

Liverpool earned £72m for reaching Champions League final as Uefa reveals how cash is divided

Europe’s governing body has published how the 2017-18 prize-winning fund was divided, with Liverpool eclipsing their Premier League rivals having made it to the showpiece in Kiev, where they were beaten by Real Madrid.

Manchester City, Tottenham and Chelsea earned over £50m apiece for reaching the knockout phase, but Manchester United made £35.3m after their last 16 defeat to Sevilla.

Real Madrid won £78m after lifting the trophy for a third consecutive year.

The fund is divided not only based on progress through the rounds, but depending on how clubs from the same member association fare.

Although Italian club Roma were beaten by Liverpool in the semi-final, they were the second-most rewarded team in the competition as the best performing Serie A side in last season’s Champions League. Both they and Juventus earned over £70m. Italy had just three representatives.

The play-off defeat of Hoffenheim and early exits of RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund also ensured Bayern Munich profited, earning over £60m.

Liverpool were the third-highest earners from the competition.

Champions League competitors are guaranteed prize money for participation in each stage and then earn more rewards for victories. The prize money increases incrementally as the tournament progresses.

The significant difference between Champions League and Europa League qualification is underlined in the figures as Arsenal earned £32.7m from their Uefa campaign.

That may compare favourably with United’s relative modest return, but Arsenal reached the semi-final and played many more fixtures before exiting to Atletico Madrid.

In this year’s competition, group-stage wins are worth £2.3m and draws £800,000.

Online Editors