Champions League holder Liverpool face a tough last 16 tie against Diego Simeone's Atlético Madrid in their bid to retain the trophy.

Liverpool drawn against Atlético Madrid while Manchester City face nightmare Real tie in Champions League last 16

Current Premier League champions Manchester City have been given a nightmare draw against Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid drawn while London rivals Cheslea and this year's beaten finalists Tottenham face a German one-two against Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig respectively.

Liverpool and Manchester City will play away from home first with Spurs and Chelsea travelling for the second leg.

The initial ties will take place on 18/19/25 or 26 February and the second legs are set for 10/11/17 or 18 March.

Meanwhile, the draw for the last 32 of the Europa League saw Manchester United paired with Belgian side Club Brugge with Arsenal drawn against Greece's Olympiacos. Both of the English sides' opponents dropped into the Europa League after third place finishes in their Champions League groups.

Wolves have been drawn to play Spanish club Espanyol, Scottish champions Celtic face FC Copenhagen of Denamek and Rangers take on Portuguese side Braga.

The first legs of the Europa League round of 32 will take place on February 20 and the second legs on February 27.

Full Champions League last 16 draw:

Borussia Dortmund v PSG

Real Madrid v Manchester City

Atalanta v Valencia

Atlético Madrid v Liverpool

Chelsea v Bayern Munich

Lyon v Juventus

Spurs v RB Leipzig

Napoli v Barcelona

Full Europa League last 32 draw:

Wolves v Espanyol

Sporting Lisbon v Istanbul Basaksehir

Getafe v Ajax

Bayer Leverkusen v Porto

FC Copenhagen v Celtic

Apoel FC v FC Basel

FC Cluj v Sevilla

Olympiakos v Arsenal

AZ Alkmaar v LASK

Club Brugge v Manchester United

Ludogorets v Internazionale

Eintracht Frankfurt v FC Salzburg

Shakhtar Donetsk v Benfica

Wolfsburg v Malmo

Roma v Gent

Rangers v Braga

