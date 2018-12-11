Liverpool and Tottenham face daunting last-16 draw after making Champions League progress

Liverpool and Tottenham were toasting Champions League progress after a dramatic final round of group stage matches, yet they could now be facing up to a daunting test in the last-16 of the competition.

Liverpool and Tottenham were toasting Champions League progress after a dramatic final round of group stage matches, yet they could now be facing up to a daunting test in the last-16 of the competition.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool beat Napoli 1-0 on a dramatic night at Anfield that so nearly turned against them in the closing seconds, as Reds keeper Alisson denied Napoli's Arkadiusz Milik a goal that would have sent the Italian side through.

Tottenham prevailed after an equally dramatic end to their Group B campaign, with Lucas Moura's late goal at the Nou Camp securing a 1-1 draw that edged the north London side through to the knock-out phase at the expense of Inter Milan.

Liverpool and Spurs will now be paired with a group winner in the last-16 and with just one batch of matches still to be played tomorrow night, these are the teams they could be paired with when the draw is made on Monday.

The awareness. The deft touch. 😍



Firmino wins Skill of the Day 👏#UCL pic.twitter.com/3NifBZ1pFc — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) December 11, 2018

Liverpool's possible opponents:

Borussia Dortmund

Barcelona

FC Porto

Real Madrid

Bayern Munich of Ajax*

Juventus*

Lyon*

Tottenham's possible opponents:

Borussia Dortmund

Paris Saint-Germain

FC Porto

Real Madrid

Bayern Munich of Ajax*

Juventus*

Lyon*

* Playing their final group games on Wednesday

Who is your sportstar of the year?

Vote in the Irish Independent Sport Star Awards and you could win the ultimate sports prize.

Prizes include, a trip to Old Trafford to watch Man United take on Liverpool in the Premier League, tickets to Ireland's home games in the Six Nations, All Ireland football and hurling final tickets and much more.

Simply click here to register your vote

Online Editors