Liverpool 5 Roma 2 as it happened: Salah, Firmino and Mane give Reds a big advantage
A brace for both Mo Salah and Firmino and Sadio Mane's goal but two late Roma strikes keeps the tie alive... just
Online Editors
Related Content
- John Aldridge: The key for Liverpool's Champions League chances will be the number next to Roma's name after tonight
- Chelsea ready to resist offers for Alvaro Morata and Tiemoue Bakayoko
- The story of how Joe Fagan - football's most unassuming manager - found eternal glory with Liverpool in Rome
- 'Every time you think of Everton, Seamus Coleman is the first man you think of' - Theo Walcott's praise for Irishman
- Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard among favourites to take over at Rangers
- Jurgen Klopp compares his team to Alex Ferguson's Manchester United ahead of Roma showdown