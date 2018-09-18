Sport Champions League

Late heartbreak for Spurs as they slump to a third straight defeat for the first time under Mauricio Pochettino

Inter forward Mauro Icardi, right, celebrates after he scored his side's first goal during the Champions League, group B soccer match between Inter Milan and Tottenham Hotspur, at the Milan San Siro Stadium
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Inter Milan struck twice late on to secure a stunning 2-1 victory over a crestfallen Tottenham Hotspur in their Group B opener at the San Siro on Tuesday.

Mauro Icardi's superb volley levelled the scores in the 86th minute and Matias Vecino headed a stoppage-time winner to give Inter a victory that for most of the night looked unlikely.

Spurs had taken the lead in the 53rd minute with Christian Eriksen's deflected effort off Inter's Miranda and looked comfortable as the full-time whistle approached.

The match was turned on its head though in dramatic fashion as Tottenham suffered a third straight loss in all competitions.

Inter are level on three points with Barcelona, who cruised to a 4-0 victory over PSV Eindhoven to move top of the group.

