Kevin Palmer: The Champions League is set for a revolution – and Saudi Arabia wants to be part of it

Money talks as UEFA set for revolutionary changes to biggest club competition

Away games in Riyadh may soon become the norm for Europe’s Champions League contenders – and that is just one of the changes about to revolutionise UEFA’s flagship competition.

The unrelenting ambition of the Saudi Arabian Pro League to transform the game has seen their clubs snap up some of the biggest names in football this year, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Karim Benzema among those to take the money and run to the desert.

Saudi football chiefs will not stop there and confirmation that they have held talks with UEFA over the possibility of one of their teams receiving a wildcard into the Champions League next season was no surprise.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has been quick to dismiss the threat of Saudi teams snatching some of the world’s best players from European leagues, yet there is likely to be a financial sum that could get a Saudi team into the Champions League.

Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 30th August

“Money talks,” was Rory McIlroy’s gloomy verdict when it was confirmed that the Saudi-backed LIV Golf were merging with the PGA Tour after months of bitter acrimony in golf and there may well be a sum that sees the Saudis buy their way into the Champions League.

You may be repulsed by sport selling its soul to the highest bidder, but this is the world in which football now operates and its knees are too deep in the mire to pull out now. The Saudis’ timing may be perfect.

They are making their move at a time when UEFA have already buckled after their elite clubs threatened to launch a breakaway European Super League.

Their response evolves around changing the format of the Champions League, ensuring that more money will flow for clubs and more matches will be crammed into an already hectic calendar.

There is a clear drive to ensure the traditional super clubs are all but guaranteed a place in Europe’s top competition and a new system has been set up to give them the best chance possible of reaching the latter stages.

It means the draw for the group stages of this season’s competition – due to take place this Thursday, August 31, at 5pm – will be the last of its kind, as a huge change of format will be introduced next season.

Saudi-owned Newcastle United will be among the teams in the draw for the last Champions League as we know it, with the 32 teams competing this season set to be boosted to 36 next year.

That new number will not allow the group stage to continue in its current format, so a revised league will see teams playing eight games, four at home and four away, against different teams.

Seeding will be in place to ensure Europe’s established elite clubs avoid each other in the initial round, with the top eight teams progressing to the last 16.

A play-off round will then be contested between teams ranked nine to 24 to complete the draw for the knock-out stages.

There could be an additional place for an English Premier League team in next season’s Champions League, meaning a fifth-place finish may be enough to secure qualification.

If Premier League clubs are ranked in the top two performances in the 2023/24 Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League, the team finishing fifth this season will earn a place in the biggest competition of them all.

As Manchester City won the Champions League last season and West Ham won the UEFA Conference League, England would have comfortably qualified for the additional spot this season.

Indeed, in five of the past six seasons – and seven of the past 11 – the Premier League would have merited this extra spot.

So this season’s Champions League will bring down the curtain on the competition as we know it, with the draw set to take place at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco next Thursday at 5.0pm.

Pot 1 will be led by defending champions Manchester City, with Europa League winners Sevilla also included alongside Spanish champions Barcelona, Italian champions Napoli and Harry Kane’s Bayern Munich.

Real Madrid, Manchester United and Arsenal are among the teams in Pot 2, with Newcastle’s modest recent history in European competition meaning they are among the lower seeds alongside Scottish champions Celtic.

Newcastle or Celtic could land a nightmare draw against Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and AC Milan, while Arsenal and Manchester United could both be drawn against Barcelona, Bayern Munich or Napoli.

The prize at the end of this multi-billion pound rainbow for Europe’s biggest clubs is the Champions League final at Wembley in London on June 1, 2024, and most experts would expect a Premier League team to be playing for the biggest prize on home soil.

The wealth and influence of England’s top teams has left the rest of European football trailing in their wake, and with five of their teams set to be in the Champions League next season, that stranglehold seems unlikely to be broken in the near future.