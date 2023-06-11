Kevin De Bruyne reveals he has had torn hamstring for past two months

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne with strapping on his right leg. De Bruyne, was replaced during the first half through injury during the UEFA Champions League final match at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul.

Kevin De Bruyne looked exhausted. Sixty games in 12 months for club and country had pushed his body past breaking point but the pain of a shattered right hamstring and the potential three month lay off to follow was, in his eyes, a small price to pay for the medal now hanging around his neck.

Indeed, the Manchester City and Belgium midfielder joked that the only real discomfort he was feeling of being a Champions League winner at long last was the knowledge that he would soon be having to tell his wife, Michele Lacroix, she was right all along.

“I don’t know why my wife said last August: ‘You’re going to win the Champions League’. I’ve no idea why but she always maintained I would,” De Bruyne explained. “In the end it’s a little bit of a shame because I have to tell her she was right! So that’s not the best!”

De Bruyne can joke now but he was not laughing after 35 minutes of Saturday’s final at the Ataturk Stadium. The injury he had kept hidden from all but City’s inner circle for two months – one he had somehow powered through to deliver lung-busting performances against Bayern Munich in Germany, Arsenal and Real Madrid – finally blew up. Now, for the second time in three seasons, the Belgian was having to come to terms with another Champions League final being cut cruelly short.

Against Chelsea in Porto two years ago, he left the field concussed and with a fractured eye-socket and nose after running into a cynical body check from Antonio Rüdiger. This time, against Inter Milan, a suspected grade three tear to his right hamstring did it for him.

That he was able to get as far as he did managing that problem speak volumes for a player whose special gifts become all the more potent when married with such fight and determination.

“I just try to do what I need to do,” De Bruyne said, with typical understatement. “I try to be available for my team and I know with the type of player I am there is sometimes a possibility, with all the power and the type of runs I make and the intensity with which I play, that I put my body on the line. But that’s fine. I do everything to win the game. And sometimes it’s hard, yes, but I don’t think of it that way. I want to be ready for the next game and if it happens afterwards that I get an injury it’s fine, I’ll deal with it.

“I actually felt alright this week but I’ve been told for two months there’s a possibility I was at risk but, you know, you take it.

“I did what I had to do. Obviously I missed some matches but the games like Arsenal, Bayern and Madrid I managed to do it.

“I’ve been struggling for two months but it was all small ruptures. Today the hamstring just snapped. I give everything for my team and the people in the club know that.

“I feel proud that I’ve been able to do what I did. It’s a shame that it went the way it did for me today but we go away winning the Champions League so there’s nothing bad.”

De Bruyne said he would undergo a scan this week and would miss Belgium’s Euro 2024 qualifiers against Austria on Saturday and Estonia three days later, denying him the chance of winning a 100th cap for his country.

If his worst fears are realised and he has suffered a full rupture, he could be out for up to three months, which would see him miss the start of next season, but he was philosophical on the matter.

“I’ve no idea [how long I will be out],” he said. “I don’t know what the plan is. I’ll probably take a scan somewhere this week. I’ll be out of the national team 100 per cent, I know that, which is a shame because I would have played my 100th game but, yeah, it is what it is.”

Despite being forced off prematurely, De Bruyne was spotted barking instructions in the shadow of manager Pep Guardiola in the second half. “I just wanted to help my team in one way or another,” he said. “I had the injury and I had to come off so I wanted to help my team in any way possible and I did what I needed to do.”

De Bruyne admitted he had feelings of both joy and relief and did not want to look too far but, instead, enjoy the moment. But he insisted that, despite a long quest to win the Champions League, that the achievement alone should not define his career. “I’ve basically been fighting all my career with my team to win this medal,” he said. “But I still don’t think it defines my career. I think it helps but I don’t judge myself or my career solely on this game.

“I know who I am as a football player and person and I am happy, proud and satisfied with who I am. People can say so much about you but if you’re satisfied with yourself and do what you need to go and give your all you can be proud no matter what … but, obviously, you want to win.”