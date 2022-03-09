Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates after the Champions League Round of 16 second leg win over Paris St Germain

Karim Benzema scored a hat trick in less than 20 minutes in the second half as Real Madrid came from behind to defeat Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 and advance to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Kylian Mbappé had opened the scoring in the first half to increase PSG's aggregate lead after the France striker also netted in stoppage time to secure a 1-0 first-leg win in Paris.

Benzema evened the match at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in the 61st after a blunder by PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, then scored again in the 76th and 78th minutes to give the 13-time European champions a 3-2 aggregate win.

Madrid reached the last eight for the second straight season after consecutive eliminations in the round of 16, while PSG failed to live up to the massive expectations after adding Lionel Messi to its star-studded team this season.

PSG, seeking its first Champions League title, had advanced past the round of 16 the last two seasons, losing the final to Bayern Munich in 2020 and being eliminated by Manchester City in the semifinals in 2021.

Madrid eliminated PSG at this stage in 2018 en route to its third straight title in the competition.

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates scoring his hat-trick with Vinicius Junior in the Champions League Round of 16 second leg win over Paris St Germain at the Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

Whatsapp Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates scoring his hat-trick with Vinicius Junior in the Champions League Round of 16 second leg win over Paris St Germain at the Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

Meanwhile, Manchester City sailed through to the Champions League quarter-finals after they played out a 0-0 draw against Sporting in their last-16 second leg at the Etihad Stadium, progressing 5-0 on aggregate.

City had already done the hard work in their thrashing of the Portuguese side in the first leg three weeks ago in Lisbon, and could take it easy against an inferior Sporting at the Etihad Stadium.

Coach Pep Guardiola could afford to make several changes to his starting team, with one of those players coming in - Raheem Sterling - going closest to scoring in the first half after his close-range effort was saved.

Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus, making his first Champions League start of the season, did have the ball in the net early in the second half, but his clever finish was ruled out for offside after a VAR review.

Paulinho almost earned Sporting victory late on, but it was not to be as City held on in cruise control to progress.