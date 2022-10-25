Juventus fail to qualify from Champions League group for first time in almost ten years

Juventus players react as Benfica score in their Champions League Group H game at Estadio da Luz, Lisbon

For the first time in nearly a decade, Juventus have failed to advance from the Champions League group stage.

Rafa Silva scored twice as Benfica handed Juventus its fourth loss in five matches with a 4-3 win Tuesday to seal a spot in the knockout stage.

In a wild first half, Benfica got goals from António Silva, João Mário and Rafa Silva while all Juventus could produce was a momentary equaliser from Moise Kean.

Silva — who recently announced his retirement from Portugal's national team and will not play at the upcoming World Cup in Qatar — added another goal early in the second half and also hit the post in the 86th.

Arkadiusz Milik pulled one back for Juventus in the 77th and Weston McKennie added another two minutes later, with both late goals set up by substitute Samuel Iling-Junior.

Juventus visits PSG and Maccabi hosts Benfica in the final round of group matches next week.

It's the first time Juventus have failed to advance since the 2013-14 season.

Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe both scored twice with Neymar also on target as the French club's fearsome attack tore apart Maccabi Haifa in a 7-2 win to send them into the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday.

The irrepressible trio were too much for a Maccabi side to handle, although the Israelis showed great heart in the Group H clash with Abdoulaye Seck scoring twice.

Messi got the ball rolling in the 19th minute with a sumptuous opening goal with the outside of his left foot and Mbappe curled in his side's second in the 32nd.

Mbappe and Messi then combined to play in Neymar three minutes later with the Brazilian's shot going in off the post.

Seck replied almost immediately with a header but Messi dispatched a left-footed shot inside the post just before halftime after linking with Neymar again.

Maccabi again reduced the arrears in the 50th minute with a looping header but PSG were not done and Mbappe sent another curler past goalkeeper Joshua Cohen before Neymar's low cross was turned into his own goal by Sean Goldberg.

Messi, who was denied a ninth Champions League hat-trick by the crossbar, then set up Carlos Soler to wrap up the scoring with six minutes remaining.

PSG top the group on goal difference with 11 points with Benfica in second place, well ahead of Juventus and Haifa who are both on three points.

Meanwhile, Leipzig boosted its chances of advancing to the knockout stage of the Champions League by handing titleholder Real Madrid its first loss of the season on Tuesday.

The German club won 3-2 and now only needs to draw its last group match at Shakhtar Donetsk — which drew 1-1 at Celtic on Tuesday — to advance to the last 16.

Leipzig reached nine points in Group F, one behind Madrid, which had already secured its spot in the round of 16. Leipzig is three points ahead of Shakhtar, while Celtic is last with two points.