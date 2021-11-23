Jurgen Klopp will play a weakened side in Group B dead rubber against Porto

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will try to spare as many of his senior players as he can from the Champions League dead rubber at home to Porto.

His side are already qualified as group winners, with two matches to spare in Group B, but with injuries still significantly affecting his squad, he admits he will prioritise their welfare over playing a full-strength side.

"We always respect the competition but we have to think about ourselves and our schedule and the situation of our players first," he said.

"We didn't make these decisions yet, to be honest, because, how we all know, in this time of the season, the medical department has a big hand in line-ups."

Jordan Henderson was only fit enough for a substitute role against Arsenal on Saturday after returning from England duty with a minor problem, while left-back Andy Robertson was left out entirely after injury with Scotland.

Both are fit enough to face Porto, but Klopp has a balancing act.

“Hendo, we will see. Yesterday, I would say maybe he was not at 100 per cent. So he can play, he can do pretty much everything but it’s about really being at 100pc fit,” added Klopp.

“Robbo, similar. Both are OK, but are both now ready to play, ready to start but with the schedule, with games coming up?

“We have to make these decisions.”