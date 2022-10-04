Jurgen Klopp praises ‘important’ Champions League victory for Liverpool against Rangers

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has hailed an ‘important’ Champions league victory for Liverpool following their 2-0 win over Rangers Anfield.

An early perfect free kick by Trent Alexander Arnold and a second-half penalty from Mo Salah secured the three points for Liverpool.

Klopp said: “We had plenty of chances. I’m more than happy, two set-piece goals I love as well. It was a really good game and very important.

“We told the boys how we want to set up and I thought they did particularly well. Today we thought it made sense to set it up a bit more serious.

“For consistency you need top-class defending, that’s what we did tonight and why we had the space to attack as well.”

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson also felt his side produced a better display after lifting their level of intensity.

He said: “I felt good out there to be fair. I thought we played some really good stuff, obviously changing formation a little bit, first half especially I thought we were really good.

“The intensity levels were there and overall I think we’ve got to be happy with the performance.”

Henderson admitted it had been hard to listen to the recent criticism of his side following their slow start to the season.

He added: “It can be difficult. You try to not listen to social media, especially when you go through a little bit of a tough period as an individual or as a team.

“You’ve got to switch off the social media and all the noise around and try and focus on what you do day to day and stay focused on improving.”

Liverpool goal-scorer Alexander-Arnold said Jurgen Klopp’s side produced a much-improved display after Saturday’s home draw against Brighton.

When asked if he was happy with the result, Alexander-Arnold told BT Sport: “Massively. The performance was great from the lads. On Saturday it was disappointing, we never got going with our press.

“We were slow out of the blocks (on Saturday), but it was the complete opposite today. We started well and continued it throughout the game.

“They had their spells in the second half, but I think overall we played to our standard.”

The Liverpool defender was especially pleased after giving his side an early lead with a brilliant free-kick.

He added: “I don’t normally score them from that side, I usually score from the other side. You’ve just got to get it on target, that’s what I’ve been focusing on.”