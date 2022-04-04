Jurgen Klopp ‘happy’ with Mo Salah contract situation and reveals Liverpool have full squad for Champions League clash

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah with manager Juergen Klopp after he was substituted during the Premier League win over Watford on Saturday

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he is “happy” with Mohamed Salah’s contract situation.

It was reported at the weekend that the Egypt forward, currently on a deal running to 2023, was close to agreeing a new one that would keep him with Liverpool until the end of his career.

Asked about the contract situation at his press conference ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Benfica, Klopp said: “I’m happy with it because there’s nothing new to say.

“It is good. The decisive parties are talking to each other and that’s all I need.”

Klopp confirmed he had a full squad available for Tuesday’s quarter-final first leg, with positive news on the fitness of Curtis Jones, Joel Matip and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

He said: “I think Curtis was just a little swelling (after Saturday’s 2-0 Premier League win over Watford), (but is) fine. Same with Joel.

Read More

“And Trent trained now four or five days, not sure exactly, but he is ready as well.”

Naby Keita, missing on Saturday with a knee issue, also trained on Monday.