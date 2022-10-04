Liverpool manger Jurgen Klopp changed his formation for the Champions League visit of Rangers in an attempt to find a solution to their recent defensive problems.

The three changes he made from Saturday’s 3-3 draw with Brighton were all attacking, with Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz brought in at the expense of Fabinho, Roberto Firmino and Harvey Elliott.

That meant Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara were deployed as the two holding midfielders in a 4-2-3-1 set-up.

Former Liverpool centre-back Ben Davies, who signed for the club in February 2021 from Preston but never made an appearance, finally got a chance to play at Anfield at the heart of Rangers’ defence.

There was also an Anfield debut for another former Red Ryan Kent, whose only appearance for the club came in an FA Cup tie away at Exeter.

Alfredo Morelos was preferred up front to Antonio Colak.