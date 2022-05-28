This was the unkindest cut of all. Few defeats can have been harder to take for the losers.

After all the effort, all the drama and all the expectation Liverpool came up short of their second major target within a week.

Vinicius Junior, swooping in at the far post on the hour to turn in Federico Valverde’s cross cum shot, seemed like the grim reaper arriving to kill off Anfield dreams.

Liverpool were surpassingly gallant but elite sport is not a sentimental business and it’s rarely seemed so ruthless as on this night in Paris.

Of the 14 European Cups and Champions Leagues they’ve won this triumph may be Real’s greatest of all. Against Paris St. Germain, against Chelsea and against Manchester City they seemed dead and buried on several occasions.

Yet they kept coming back to win. Against Liverpool they took another fierce buffeting yet found a way to prevail once more. Liverpool might be one of the world’s great clubs but Real Madrid is undoubtedly the greatest.

“St. Denis awaits its king,” said the pre-match headline in L’Equipe.

Karim Benzema, that home grown monarch, was fancied by many to take the throne. Some favoured Mohamed Salah, belatedly delivering the tour de force Sergio Ramos’ skulduggery had denied him in 2018.

Read More

In the end it was Thibaut Courtois who ruled. His brilliance had denied both Salah and Mane, the latter with the aid of the woodwork, in the first half but he was just getting started.

In the 64th minute Salah seemed set for a trademark goal, cutting in and curling a shot towards the far corner. But once more Courtois denied Liverpool with a full length save.

Five minutes later he again won his personal contest with the Egyptian, beating away a close range stab after a Diogo Jota header caused havoc. In the 80th Salah had the aid of a deflection but a wrongfooted Courtois once more came to the rescue.

Two minutes later came the coup de grace. Salah outstripped the cover and fired in a fierce shot but as the crowd prepared to acclaim a wonder goal Courtois produced an equally wondrous save.

A team so often defined by glamorous galacticos owed this victory to the more artisan virtues of not just Courtois but Eder Militao, Casemiro, Dani Carvajal and David Alaba too.

Carlo Ancelotti, crafty in a way that only the first man in history to manage five times in Champions League finals can be, had obviously opted to take an Ali in Kinshasa approach.

Real’s rope-a-dopers were banking on Liverpool to punch themselves out, waiting for that one moment when they could bounce off the ropes and deliver their own knockout blow.

It initially seemed to have arrived two minutes before the break when Benzema took advantage of a collective mix-up between Alisson, Fabinho and Konate to sweep the ball to the net.

There then followed one of the longest VAR goal checks in history before the referee’s offside call was confirmed. Yet it seemed a turning point of sorts, a proof that Liverpool’s momentum was not unstoppable.

It had seemed to be for much of the first half.

Their energy put the competition experts on the back foot from the beginning as they delivered a sustained demonstration of the high speed high powered game which has brought them so much success. The pressure was relentless. By the 34th minute Liverpool had eight shots, five of them on target, to Real’s none. Courtois had made his first two big saves while another shot and a header by Salah went straight at the Real keeper when better direction might have left him helpless.

How Madrid didn’t concede in that first half was the greatest French mystery since the identity of the man in the iron mask.

Yet they held on, their stickiness epitomised by Carvajal whose rugged approach made life so difficult for Luis Diaz, such an inspiration for Liverpool since his arrival, that the Colombian looked a beaten docket long before his 64th minute departure.

The night began in unsettling fashion with the delayed kick off which will lead to many recriminations.

But perhaps the collision of France’s police, with their notoriously draconian attitude towards boisterous crowds of any stripe, with English fans, rarely noted for their decorum on foreign soil, was destined to have sulphurous consequences.

Unhappy shades of Heysel and Hillsborough came briefly to mind. L’Equipe’s headline, “Fiasco Au Stade De France,” summed it up nicely. In the age of Covid, Putin and Monkey Pox, it sometimes seems everything has to be a bit nuts these days.