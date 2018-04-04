Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool apologise after Man City bus left 'unworthy for the road' following attack from fans

Independent.ie

Liverpool have apologised to Manchester City ahead of this evening’s Champions League quarter-final first leg after the bus carrying Pep Guardiola and his men to Anfield was attacked by home fans.

