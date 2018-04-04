Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool apologise after Man City bus left 'unworthy for the road' following attack from fans
Liverpool have apologised to Manchester City ahead of this evening’s Champions League quarter-final first leg after the bus carrying Pep Guardiola and his men to Anfield was attacked by home fans.
Manchester City claim that their team bus has been rendered unworthy for the road after bottles, coins and other missiles were thrown by Liverpool fans as the bus made its way to Anfield.
The driver’s door was subsequently smashed, along with the front windscreen, with Uefa now poised to launch into an investigation into the incident.
The damage to the City bus came after new routes for both teams’ coaches were made public hours before kick-off, with Merseyside Police having tweeted details of the new routes.
Liverpool have since apologised for the damage inflicted on Manchester City’s team bus.
"The club condemns in the strongest possible terms the scenes which preceded our Champions League quarter-final, which resulted in damage being inflicted on the Manchester City team bus during their arrival at Anfield," a statement said ahead of kick-off.
"We apologise unreservedly to Pep Guardiola, his players, staff and officials caught up in the incident.
"The behaviour of a number of individuals was completely unacceptable and club will cooperate fully with authorities to identify those responsible."
Independent News Service
Related Content
- Liverpool vs Man City, Champions League: All to play for at Anfield in quarter-final first leg
- WATCH: 10 of the greatest-ever Champions League goals
- John Giles: Liverpool's weak chin should see Man City prevail over two legs