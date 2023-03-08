Jude Bellingham anger at ‘joke’ decision over Chelsea penalty but rules of game back up VAR

Chelsea's Kai Havertz scores their second goal from the penalty spot after the spot-kick was ordered to be retaken. Pic: Reuters

England star Jude Bellingham declared his anger at the “joke” decision to award Chelsea a second attempt at Kai Havertz’s penalty during their Champions League last-16 win over Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday night, but the rules of the game indicate the right decision was taken.

The German giants had a 1-0 lead going to Stamford Bridge thanks to Karim Adeyemi’s goal last month but fell to Graham Potter’s side thanks to a much-improved performance from the London team.

The Blues scored two goals without response to make it into the final eight and lift some of the pressure off the former Brighton boss.

Raheem Sterling’s goal levelled the tie at the break before Chelsea won a penalty minutes into the second half when Marius Wolf was adjudged to have handled Ben Chilwell’s cross.

Havertz would miss from the spot, his strike hitting the bottom of the right post, but VAR called for the penalty to be retaken after encroachment by players from both sides into the penalty box.

The German striker made no such mistake on his second attempt, adopting the same stuttering approach to beat goalkeeper Alexander Meyer but this time finding the inside of the same post.

Bellingham, however, hit out at the decision and blamed Havertz’s way of taking the penalty for the encroachment for which Dortmund were so punished.

“The fact that they’ve had a retake I think is a joke,” said the England international.

“I think for every penalty - especially when you have such a slow run up - there’s going to be people encroaching into the box by a yard or so.”

In fact, Chilwell was the player furthest into the box when the first effort was taken so Bellingham’s frustration can be understood.

However, Salih Ozcan, the Dortmund player who cleared the ball, had entered the penalty area before the German took his kick and VAR is allowed to intervene in any instance of encroachment by players that has a direct impact on the outcome of the kick.

But if both defending and attacking players are guilty of encroachment, the penalty is retaken regardless of whether the initial spot-kick is scored or not.

