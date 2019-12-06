Jose Mourinho ready to give Troy Parrott a Champions League debut for Spurs at Bayern Munich next week

With Tottenham and Bayern Munich already through to the next phase of the Champions League ahead of their final group game at the Allianz Arena, Mourinho has confirmed that he is intending to field a youthful team as he gives his star names a rest ahead of a hectic month of December.

That will open the door for 17-year-old Dubliner Parrott to make his debut in European football's biggest competition, as he is set to play at one of the most iconic venues in the game.

Parrott played for Spurs at the Allianz Arena during their pre-season Audi Cup matches, but now Mourinho has confirmed he will be part of a line-up that will also include Kyle Walker-Peters, Oliver Skipp and Ryan Sessegnon.

When asked whether the Bayern Munich game was irrelevant as the result of the match would not be significant for his side's Champions League hopes, he offered up a swift reply.

"Not for me. Not for Tottenham. Not for the objectives, no," he stated. "Because we are going to finish second (in the group). It doesn't matter the result, but it's very important for the players. Very important for the players that are going to play.

"It's very important for me to know them better. I am going to play for sure some of the players that are not playing with me in these matches we are playing.

"It's a great opportunity for young people. A great opportunity for the development of these young players, the Walker-Peters, the Skipps, the Parrotts, the Sessegnons, all these young players that we have, it’s a great opportunity for them."

"Of course there is the prestige of the club also involved, and we are going to try to go with a team that gives us some guarantees to try to fight for a result that we don’t need, but a result that we want.

13 November 2019; Republic of Ireland's Troy Parrott poses for a portrait at the Republic of Ireland team hotel in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

"If you want to look for the positive side of it, and not to the negative side, it is to say that lots of young players are going to have a good opportunity to play in an amazing stadium, amazing competition, against top players.

"Even if Bayern rest two or three or four, I don’t know if they do, but even if they do, you look to the players that normally are their second choices, and they have even World Cup players like for example Javi Martinez. So it will be a great opportunity for the boys, and very important for me to go with them."

Parrott has continued to train with the Tottenham first team since Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino as the club's head coach last month, with Mourinho confirming he has been impressed with the fledgeling talents of the striker who made his senior Ireland debut against New Zealand last month.

Online Editors