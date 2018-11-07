Jose Mourinho in heated exchange with Juventus star after passionate post-match celebration

Jose Mourinho was in buoyant mood after Man United claimed a dramatic 2-1 comeback win away to Juventus tonight - but one player took exception to the Red Devils manager's exuberant post-match celebration.

Jose Mourinho was in buoyant mood after Man United claimed a dramatic 2-1 comeback win away to Juventus tonight - but one player took exception to the Red Devils manager's exuberant post-match celebration.

Mourinho has been under pressure this season after a slow start in both the Premier League and the Champions League, but his players showed great spirit to overturn a 1-0 deficit through a Juan Mata free kick and a Sandro own goal in the final four minutes.

Juventus star Leonardo Bonucci, who assisted Cristiano Ronaldo's glorious volleyed opener, was clearly unhappy with his side's capitulation - and was even more unhappy after Jose Mourinho's passionate pitch invasion.

Mourinho cupped his ears towards the stand as he hit back at his critics, before exchanging words in a heated exchance with the Juventus defender.

United could scarcely have wished of better preparation for Sunday's derby clash at swashbuckling Manchester City as the headlines were snatched away from Ronaldo.

Sami Khedira and Paulo Dybala hit the woodwork either side of half-time despite United's improved display, which looked like it would be undone by their former hero meeting a Leonardo Bonucci clipped pass with an astonishing volley.

Jose Mourinho taking a dig at the FA during the post match interview 😂pic.twitter.com/PiKm5vIl3b — Manchester United (@MUFCScoop) November 7, 2018

Juventus threatened more goals but United dug deep and produced another memorable victory in Turin.

Mata came off the bench to equalise with a superb free-kick in the 86th minute and another set piece would produce a last-gasp winner, with Ashley Young's free-kick eventually going in off Sandro and sending the visitors wild.

Online Editors