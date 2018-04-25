Jordan Henderson pays touching tribute to Irishman who suffered serious injuries in Anfield attack
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has paid tribute to Sean Cox, the Irishman who was seriously assaulted outside Anfield before the Reds' 5-2 Champions League semi-final win last night.
Cox was attacked by two Roma fans before kick-off, with the 53-year-old subsequently taken to Walton Neurological Centre in Liverpool for treatment.
Henderson, who impressed during Liverpool's crucial European win, took to social media to express the team's best wishes to Cox as he recovers from his injuries.
"The thoughts and prayers of all the players are with the Liverpool fan who is currently very poorly in hospital, after being badly hurt ahead of our game last night," Henderson said.
"He came to watch a football match and support our team - the only result that matters to us now is that he recovers and can return home to be with his family and loved ones."
Merseyside Police have since announced that two men from Rome were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after the game last night.
Online Editors
