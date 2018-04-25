Jordan Henderson pays touching tribute to Irishman who suffered serious injuries in Anfield attack

Cox was attacked by two Roma fans before kick-off, with the 53-year-old subsequently taken to Walton Neurological Centre in Liverpool for treatment.

Henderson, who impressed during Liverpool's crucial European win, took to social media to express the team's best wishes to Cox as he recovers from his injuries.

"The thoughts and prayers of all the players are with the Liverpool fan who is currently very poorly in hospital, after being badly hurt ahead of our game last night," Henderson said.