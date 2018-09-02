Liverpool legend John Aldridge has hit out at Sergio Ramos' behavior as he collected the award for UEFA's Defender of the Year last week, saying that the Real Madrid captain is 'not a footballer I will ever admire'.

John Aldridge: Sergio Ramos is a great defender - but his smugness last week made me cringe

Ramos led Real Madrid to their third consecutive Champions League crown last May, beating Liverpool 3-1 in the final, but the victory was marred by an injury sufferd by Mo Salah after a collision with the robust centre back.

The Liverpool star was forced off after damaging his shoulder and Aldridge believes Ramos' role in the incident was intentional.

Writing in the Sunday World, Aldridge says that although the defender deserved his award, he didn't enjoy his little dig at Salah as he accepted it.

"Sergio Ramos was named as UEFA's Defender of the Year on Thursday - and his smugness collecting the award made me cringe," Aldridge said.

"I still believe that he knew what he was doing when he pulled Mohamed Salah's shoulder out of its socket in the Champions League final last May and it was unfortunate the same player was sat in front of him when he collected the award.

"The little tap on the shoulder he gave Salah was not pleasant for Liverpool fans to watch but that is Ramos all over.

"Ramos is a great defender, I give him that, but he is not a footballer I will ever admire."

Online Editors