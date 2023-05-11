Jamie Carragher has a dig at his former Man United rival: ‘Rio Ferdinand, I am happy to call him a clown’

Liverpool legend criticises opinion of football commentator during Champions League coverage

Liverpool FC legend Jamie Carragher has reignited his feud with his former Manchester Unted rival Rio Ferdinand while covering the Champions League semi-final between Inter and AC Milan with American channel CBS.

The duo clashed last year on social media over Ferdinand's support of former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo in his battle with Manchester United last year and Carragher restarted the fires again by criticising Ferdinand's opinion on a penalty call during Inter’s 2-0 win.

Lautaro Martínez went down inside the AC Milan box following a tussle with Simon Kjaer. Referee Jesus Gil Manzano immediately pointed to the spot and booked the defender but overturned his call after VAR asked him to consult his monitor.

Ferdinand, broadcasting for BT Sport live from the San Siro on Wednesday, stated that it was a “stonewall” penalty, but Carragher was not of the same opinion and didn't spare the former United man from criticism when he explained why.

CBS showed Carragher being outraged at the decision during the first half when they were off air, where he said: “I think anyone out there who is watching the replay and seeing what VAR do and still believe that is a penalty, they must be a clown.”

Host Kate Abdo asked Carragher who he was calling a clown and he was shown a Tweet referencing that his old Liverpool teammate Steven Gerrard – who was working alongside Ferdinand on BT Sport – still thought it was a penalty.

Carragher responded: “He was an attacking player, wasn’t he? He was liable a little bit himself under a little bit of contact – always contact, never a dive. I understand where he is coming from.

“It’s just when players in my position who are defenders, English defenders who are commentating on the game...” before fellow pundit Micah Richards interjected, only for Thierry Henry, another member of the punditry panel, to stop him and ask Carragher what he was about to say.

Carragher continued: “I can understand attackers thinking it was a penalty (turning to Thierry Henry) if you did, and Stevie was an attacker. Maybe he felt there was a little bit of contact.

“But as a defender we have to stick together don't we and I just felt people were getting a little bit carried away.”

Richards then said, “Name names” to which Carragher answered, “Rio Ferdinand. I'm happy to call him a clown!”