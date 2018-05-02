James Milner has the perfect response to his unfortunate Champions League semi-final own goal
Liverpool midfielder James Milner came out on the wrong end of a clash with a football during tonight's game against Roma, which resulted in an almost comical own goal.
The Reds progressed to the Champions League final 7-6 on aggregate despite a 4-2 defeat at the Stadio Olimpico. Sadio Mane struck first for the visitors before Milner was very unfortunate in turning the ball into his own net.
Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren tried to thump a Roma cross clear, only to whack Milner square in the face, with the ball rebounding into the net.
The goal didn't prove costly in the end, and Milner was able to see the lighter side of the incident after advancing to the decider in Kiev.
The 32-year-old sent a hilarious tweet shortly after the final whistle that read:
"Anyone got any tips for getting a Champions League logo off a face?," accompanied by a picture of the incident.
Anyone got any tips for getting a Champions League logo off a face? #glowing #uclfinal #whofancieskiev #9assists #minusonegoal pic.twitter.com/niNoXBtJPv— James Milner (@JamesMilner) May 2, 2018
Liverpool will face Real Madrid in the Champions League final on May 26.
