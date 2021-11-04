‘It's really well deserved’ – Jurgen Klopp hails Liverpool after booking Champions League last-16 spot

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Kostas Tsimikas (right) celebrate after the final whistle in the UEFA Champions League Group B match at Anfield, Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp declared his side has produced a near perfect display as they beat Spanish champions Atletico Madrid 2-0 to seal their place in the last-16 of the Champions League with two games to spare in Group B.

This time there was no conceding of a two-goal lead as there had been in Madrid and at home to Brighton on Saturday after Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane’s first-half goals set up a record-equalling victory.

A somewhat harsh red card for Atleti defender Felipe for a challenge on Mane, who was targeted for 45 minutes before being substituted at half-time for his own safety, aided the cause as Jurgen Klopp’s side made it four successive group wins for the first time.

Victory secured a 25th match unbeaten, equalling the Reds’ record as a football league club set between March and September 1982 under Bob Paisley.

"I think the game was nearly perfect," Klopp told BT Sport. "We scored the goals in the right moments. They were much more on the front-foot with how they started than the home game but we started well.

"They were fantastic finishes as well, especially Sadio Mane. With the red card, well, you don't like that, you don't want to play against 10 men but in the end it's 2-0 and it was a great night.

"The referee was (in control) but I really hate the moment when I had to take off Sadio Mane. You could see that every challenge in the air, you don't know what could happen. I didn't like it but in the end, you have to do it.

"In the second half, of course, that's how it is. We lost a player through injury with Roberto Firmino. People want to see more goals but we did create more chances."

Klopp was relieved to make it through the knock-out stages in a high quality group, as he suggested the financial rewards in the Champions League are vital to the club.

"You earn a lot of money to win Champions League games," he added with a smile. "The first target was to get through this group. But we did it with two games to go. What can we do? We will have to see. I didn't expect we would be through after four games but the boys did it and it's really well deserved."

Trent Alexander-Arnold's fine early cross paved the way for Jota's opener and the full-back admitted Klopp's game plan paid off.

"It was an important one for us," he told BT Sport. "Every game is important but we stuck to our game plan. We got those early goals. We have learnt our lesson from Madrid when we were 2-0 up. We were able to see it through and dominate the game.

"We know what type of team they are. They like to suck you into their way of playing but we kept the ball, kept it moving quickly and scored two very good goals.

"Me and Mohamed Salah have a really good understanding at the moment and Jordan Henderson pushing up with Fabinho back in the team was a big help for us. We tried to get on the ball and create things. With the form our good players are in, we just tried to get the ball to them and I think we did that."