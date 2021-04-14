On nights like Tuesday in Paris, that nagging voice at the back of your mind questioning how much time you give up for football is totally obliterated.

The extremes of that argument have been more acute this season. The lows are lower because there's little else happening in the world so anything like a boring contest or a loss for your team are blown out of all proportion because - well, because it's proportioned to nothing else in a locked down society.

So the stakes are higher now. It's not just about winning, or a love of the game, it's about something to look forward to and when you hand your days over to football like that, an empty stadium can upset them, VAR debates can ruin them and a relentless pile-up of fixtures to put it all on the line again nearly every day can raise that little voice in the background asking if this is really the best use of your time.

The Champions League knockout rounds make everything okay.

Swept away with the pace and precision of two of the finest teams on the planet, lost in this seemingly rabid desire for both to score as often and as quickly as they could, watching all this artful abandon unfold in what looked like the very highest definition cameras ever used by humanity, nothing else really mattered there for 90 minutes.

Paris St Germain's Neymar loses his balance during the Champions League quarter-final second leg win over Bayern Munich

Paris St Germain's Neymar loses his balance during the Champions League quarter-final second leg win over Bayern Munich

Knowing that at any second, any misplaced kick of a piece of leather could destroy all hope for one of these amazing athletes, a man could be happy here, watching from the safety of the sofa. Judging.

You know, the only drawback of the Champions League knockouts is that it's hard to fully appreciate the second leg matches as they're unfolding because you spend an hour and a half just wishing for 30 more minutes of extra time. We sacrifice 90 minutes of enjoyment in the hope of 30 more.

And perhaps the only drawback of Neymar Jr is that it's hard to completely marvel at him at his best without fearing the reality that he might take it away from us at any second.

It's honestly hard to do justice to the impact Neymar had on that game against Bayern. It would be a feat in itself to pick out a highlight that he wasn't involved in, maybe just as difficult to find a significant moment in which he wasn't the driving force.

The weight of his passing in front of Mbappe and Di Maria was perfect. When he ran in behind, it looked like we were watching an older version of the FIFA games on PlayStation when the advantage for speed merchants was so dramatically skewed that once they got running, the defenders might as well have been frozen. When he drifted to the flanks and flicked with his heel, spun around corners and gave an exhibition of fun, it was simply charming.

And when he picked up the ball at midfield, in the centre of the pitch where Pochettino has him doing real damage, the ease with which he swept his way upfield was frightening. It was so routine, you'd be forgiven for thinking Bayern had no clue who this man was so just left him at it, unplanned for.

But, then, not just anyone could take so many balls under so much pressure and literally drag his team from back to front in seconds with that level of skill and intensity.

The sight of him jinking and weaving, passing and sprinting and setting PSG away time after time is up there with the closest a sportsperson has come to actually being an analogy, rather than being described by one. That knife goes through that butter like Neymar goes through the Bayern Munich defence.

It was a game and an individual performance that evoked feelings of pure giddiness and, if you weren't careful, you'd almost forget that this man has hurt you before and he could just as well hurt you again.

You see, as seductive as Neymar is, it's important to keep a guard up, even on special nights like that when he helps validate all the emotional investment we've given to football.

Even during a display of what wasn't short of magic, it ends in the 89th minute when Mbappe puts him through and he pulls out of a 60/40 ball with Neuer - the 40 per cent is being generous to what the goalkeeper had.

And it ends in the 91st minute when Mbappe is through himself, but Neymar doesn't give him the open goal to secure the tie, instead he tries to beat the defender and beat the 'keeper and falls at the first hurdle.

Look, maybe all of the best in any business have a selfish side and maybe they just back themselves when the odds are shorter but the difference when Messi makes a decision like that is he scores. Ronaldo scores.

And rather than being regarded where he actually should be, where his talent merits, where games like this show he should be held, Neymar doesn't find himself considered in that bracket directly beneath Ronaldo and Messi and Pele and Maradona.

No, to be there, he'd have to do what the rest of them have done to get there and simply prove that he is one of the best footballers during his career.

The paradox is that there can be no doubting that Neymar is one of the best at football but there are even less doubts over the fairness of questions asking how often he's delivered on that.

That's the burden that the best have to carry. It's the burden of talent. But it's the burden Neymar leaves the rest of us to deal with when he flashes his greatness right before us and then disguises it just as quickly.

Paris St Germain's Neymar in action with Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Paris St Germain's Neymar in action with Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

There's a footballer in a team in Derry who always, always got criticised by the manager. This guy, Mickey, was by far and away the best player in the team and the standards for Mickey were infinitely higher than they were for the rest of us - even in the eyes of the group too.

It didn't matter if Mickey was consistently one of the best players on any given day, the rest of the team and especially the manager were judging Mickey on whether or not he was basically winning games by himself.

Naturally, Mickey eventually started to take the feedback and the expectation to heart. Hearing the manager giving out to him over and over was affecting his confidence and I said to him, 'well, he's not giving out to me, is he? And you know you're playing miles better.'

For Mickey, it was an innocent case of trying to push him further than anyone else could go.

And it's not that Neymar is streaky or inconsistent, or an up and down type of Jekyll and Hyde player. It's that the expectation of what makes someone the best has to be higher.

It's that on nights like Tuesday when he has all 11 of the European champions on one string and the ball on another, he shows that he should be the best player on earth right now and then leaves us wanting more.

Most frustratingly, he leaves us waiting for more.

At 29, you have to wonder how many more of those nights there will be. And you have to wonder how many more there should've been as well.

Still, it was a hell of a night all the same.