'It's funny' - Mohamed Salah breaks his silence on Sergio Ramos and that tackle in Kiev

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has broken his silence on his Champions League final injury and dismissed claims from Sergio Ramos that he could have continued in the match if he had taken a painkilling injection.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has broken his silence on his Champions League final injury and dismissed claims from Sergio Ramos that he could have continued in the match if he had taken a painkilling injection.

Salah walked out of the final in Kiev in tears after a controversial clash with Ramos left him nursing a shoulder injury, with the Real Madrid captain infuriating Liverpool fans earlier this week as he appeared to poke fun at his rivals after he was also accused of inflicting concussion on Reds keeper Loris Karius.

"He grabbed my arm first and I fell to the other side, the injury happened to the other arm and they said that I gave him a judo hold," stated Ramos. "After the goalkeeper said that I dazed him with a clash with me I am only missing (Roberto) Firmino saying that he got a cold because a drop of my sweat!"

Those commenats added to the animosity flowing on the direction of Ramos from Liverpool fans and now Salah has given his first comments on the incident, in an interview with Marca. "When I fell to the ground, I had a mixture of physical pain and a lot of worry. Also anger and sadness for not being able to continue playing the Champions League final," he stated.

He was then asked to react to Ramos' version of events from Kiev, as he was quick to dismiss the Spaniard's view, especially the idea that he could have continued the game with an injection in his shoulder. "It's funny. My comment is that it's always okay when the one who made you cry first, then makes you laugh," he said. "Maybe he could also tell me if I'm going to be ready for the World Cup?"

Salah went on to confirm he is hoping to be fit to play in Egypt's first World Cup game against Uruguay next Friday, as he looked forward to the finals in Russia.

"It's the first time in 28 years that we qualified. It was not normal because we won the African Cup seven times, and we were champions in 2006, 2008 and 2010," he added.

"It was common to win the African Cup, but we didn't qualify for the World Cup. And it was something we all said: 'wow, we have to do it, we have to do it.' We had not achieved it for a long time and it was something very special."

Online Editors