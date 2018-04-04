'It's Anfield. It turns you into a different animal' - Damien Duff hails ferocious atmosphere as Liverpool run riot

Jurgen Klopp's side raced into a 3-0 lead after just 30 minutes, which they held until the final whistle to take a commanding advantage into next week's second leg.

Goals from Mo Salah, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Sadio Mane did the damage but speaking on RTÉ after the game, Duff said that City looked like they thought they were in for an easy night at one of Europe's most iconic stadiums.

"It just looked like tonight they just expected to roll into town - and I know there was stuff with the bus and we don't know what effect that had on them - and not do the dirty stuff and play them off the pitch," Duff said.