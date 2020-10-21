'It was not sunshine football but we wanted three points' - Jurgen Klopp satisfied with win after 'wild' game

Life without Virgil van Dijk began for Liverpool with a clean sheet in Amsterdam, but manager Jurgen Klopp admitted his side were not at their best as they beat Ajax 1-0.

Tagliafico sliced Sadio Mane's cross into his own net with 10 minutes of the first half remaining to hand Liverpool the win, just a few moments after Liverpool keeper Adrian denied Quincy Promes from close range.

Chances were created at both ends and while Liverpool held on to collect a valuable win, this was not a vintage Liverpool performance from the Premier League champions.

"It was good enough to win the game," Klopp told BT Sport. "That's what you need. I think both teams could play better football. At moments it was wild.

"The pitch was deep and muddy. Three days ago it looked completely different and in training yesterday it looked different, but we did not take our chances which was a shame. Ajax had a big one which hit the post. When you're 1-0 up, these things can happen.

"Overall I'm happy with the game. It was not sunshine football but we wanted three points and we got it."

"The squad is not as big as it was a few weeks ago, we understand that, but we fought. There are things we could have done better, but we will take a good feeling from this game."

Liverpool midfielder James Milner was quick to praise Fabinho's polished performance as a make-shift centre-back, after produced one especially eye-catching clearance as he hooked an effort off the line as Ajax threatened to draw level.

"It's always important to start well, it was a tough away game first up so that's a bonus and they're a good team," said Milner.

"They were well organised, played good football and we've had an up and down week and so it was important to bounce back which we did and I expected nothing less from this group of players.

"Fabinho is a top player and top players can adapt and he did that. He's played there before and played very well. I thought it was a good team performance because it was tough out there, it was a physical battle under tricky conditions.

"We'll take anything in relation to a goal, we had enough chances, we were disappointed not to score more. We had a good number of counter attacks which we didn't finish off. It's a big clean sheet, with the changes we've made this week especially and they're a good team, so it was important to get the clean sheet and take the points."

Online Editors