'It was mission impossible' - Mauricio Pochettino on Tottenham's Champions League progress

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino declared his side deserve to make progress in the Champions League after a sparkling performance at the Nou Camp secured a point against Barcelona in a 1-1 draw.

A combination of Lucas Moura's late equaliser and Inter Millan's 1-1 draw against PSV Eindhoven was enough to see Spurs secure a place in the last-16 of a competition they appeared to be destined to crash out of after defeats in their opening two group games.

Yet a fine display in Barcelona that saw them carve out a host of chances and ride their luck at times was enough for Tottenham to progress, much to the delight of Pochettino.

"The players were fantastic. A massive effort. I am so happy for the fans. A massive massive achievement for the club," he declared.

"I am so happy. We suffered because when we finished the game we did not know the result at Inter. It was two very difficult minutes but in the end of course we were so happy. It's so important for the club.

"I always believed it was possible to win the game. We produced a lot of chances. But after we missed so many we thought maybe it was not our night. We fully deserved to go through with Barcelona. We were the best teams in a difficult group.

"To see those players celebrate inside with the staff you feel for the first time in four and half years that something special had happened.

"I am so happy. So proud. I remember after PSV Eindhoven (drew 2-2) and nobody believed in us. They said it was mission impossible but we are here in the last 16. We did it."

Tottenham striker Harry Kane was equally euphoric, as he offered up these comments to BT Sport: "We had quite a few chances, it just wasn't going in but we carried on and got the goal back. We still carried on trying to score more, we weren't sure what the other score was.

"We're just buzzing that we're through. A draw away to Barcelona's not a bad result."

Online Editors