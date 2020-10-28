'It was a real team performance' - Hat-trick hero Rashford hails Manchester United's win over Leipzig

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford with the match ball and Fred after the Champions League Group H win over RB Leipzig at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Marcus Rashford fired his first Manchester United hat-trick as they beat RB Leipzig 5-0 at Old Trafford, as he continued to capture the headlines for all the right reasons on and off the pitch.

United saw off the German league leaders to claim top spot in Group H as they added to last week's win against Paris Saint-Germain with a big win at Old Trafford.

The flying start to this Champions League campaign means Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will only need two more wins to qualify for the round of 16, with Rashford catching the eye after he came off the bench in the 63rd minute and needing just 15 minutes to get his first two goals.

Rashford became the first player to score a competitive hat-trick for Manchester United as a substitute since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in an 8-1 Premier League win at Nottingham Forest on 6 February, 1999 when he added a third with an injury time penalty.

"It was a real team performance," declared Rashford. "The ones who started did well and the substitutes did well too. We can't ask for much more than that in terms of the attitude and the intent to go and kill the game off. It worked in our favour.

"I think the manager wanted me to up the tempo when he put me on. That for us means going forward. There was definitely spaces there. We got Bruno and Paul on the ball. We looked dangerous throughout and that we could score every time we went forward."

Rashford proved that his work off the pitch as he continues to campaign for under-privileged children to receive free meals in their school holidays, with United legend Rio Ferdinand saluting the England man.

"Wow. Marcus Rashford comes off the bench, he's been on the front of the papers for all the right reasons and tomorrow he'll be on the back of them," Ferdinand told BT Sport. "Him and Bruno Fernandes when they came on were magic."

"Marcus Rashford is on fire. It's like being in the playground with a sixth former against the younger boys and he just bullies everyone – too quick and too strong.

"He was head and shoulders above Leipzig. He made some defenders, who we were raving about before the game, look like schoolboys tonight."

United manager Solskjaer was full of praise for Greenwood and Rashford, as he toasted a big European win to cement his side's return to form.

"Mason was so efficient in front of goal," said Solskjaer. "He is a great finisher and I am very pleased with him.

"Marcus Rashford came on and did well but the groundwork was there from the team, that's what you want that from the subs. What a shift they put in. Leipzig are a high press, the intensity, so we had to dig deep.

"We had to rest a few because the season is relentless, so we used the squad. This group is coming together. The more quality and spirit you have the more you get the performance."

Online Editors