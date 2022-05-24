‘It could be revenge for us too’ – Carlo Ancelotti references 1981 European Cup final in response to Mo Salah

Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti, left, talks with Eder Militao during a Media Opening day training session. Real Madrid will play Liverpool in Saturday's Champions League soccer final in Paris. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Carlo Ancelotti has insisted that Mohamed Salah will not be the only one out for revenge when Liverpool face Real Madrd in the Champions League final.

The European giants’ meeting in Paris will be a rematch-of-sorts of their 1981 meeting in the same city, which the Reds won 1-0 courtesy of Alan Kennedy’s late goal.

Furthermore, ex-Everton boss Ancelotti remembers watching on injured as his Roma side were beaten on penalties in the 1984 final on home soil. While in 2005 the AC Milan team he coached were memorably downed in Istanbul, before beating Liverpool two years later.

“It could be a motivation but Madrid have lost a final in Paris to Liverpool,” he told reporters. “It could be revenge for us too.

“We have crossed paths many times. Losing to them was a tragedy with Roma in 1984 and [with Milan in] 2005. Then the revenge, which Salah says, came in 2017.

“I respect him a lot. One of the best experiences of my career is seeing the Bernabeu or Anfield fans, in addition to the beautiful experience of facing them with Everton.

“I like their history, that of [Bob] Paisley, they have six Champions Leagues, only one less than Milan... That's extra motivation too. My Milanista friends tell me not to let them reach seven.”

Liverpool winger Salah had spoken of his desire to down Madrid having been forced off injured in the 2017 final defeat.

Ancelotti could become the first-ever coach to win four Champions League titles on Saturday but such records will only be of concern to the 62-year-old once he is retired.

“No,” he replied when asked if the statistic is on his mind. “The most important thing is to prepare for the game and beat Liverpool. When I stop coaching I'll look at the statistics. For now I'm not worried.”

