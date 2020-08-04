Irish teenager Gavin Bazunu included in Manchester City's Champions League squad

Manchester City have added Irish teenager Gavin Bazunu to their squad for the conclusion of this season's Champions League.

While England's domestic season has been wrapped up, City remain active as they play Real Madrid in the second leg of their round of 16 game with Real Madrid on Friday. They needed to submit their final squad list to UEFA today and the only changes were the addition of Bazunu and the omission of Leory Sane.

Former Shamrock Rovers man Bazunu has previously trained with the City first team but has yet to make his debut. Ireland U19 cap Joe Hodge was also asked to train with the first team squad in recent days but he's not included in the Champions League panel.

Bazunu (18) joined City from Rovers in 2019 after a run in the first team at Tallaght Stadium.

