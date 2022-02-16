Inter Milan v Liverpool: Kick-off time, TV channel, team news and odds

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk is pictured during yesterday's training session at the AXA Training Centre, Liverpool ahead of tonight's game against Inter Milan at the San Siro stadium

Liverpool are in Italy for this evening’s Champions League round of 16 first leg clash with reigning Serie A champions Inter Milan. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Tonight’s match takes place at the iconic San Siro stadium in Milan, with an 8pm kick-off.

What’s the team news?

Liverpool: Captain Jordan Henderson is fit to travel to Inter Milan for their last-16 Champions League first leg. The midfielder sustained a gashed knee in Sunday's win at Burnley but is set to fly out with the rest of the team. January signing Luis Diaz has been added to the squad and is likely to make his European debut for the club in the San Siro.

Inter Milan: Edin Dzeko is expected to start up front along with Alexis Sanchez and Lautaro Martinez.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on Virgin Media Two and on BT Sport 2. The game is also streamed live through that LiveScore app and the BT Sport app.

What is the head-to-head record like?

Liverpool have faced Inter Milan only four times previously – both in two-legged European Cup games in 1965 and 2008.

In 1965, Liverpool beat Inter in their European Cup semi-final first leg 3-1 at Anfield but lost 3-0 in the second leg at the San Siro.

In 2008, Liverpool beat Inter in their Champions League round of 16 first leg 2-0 at Anfield and won the return leg 1-0 at the San Siro.

What are the match odds?

Inter Milan 12/5, Liverpool 11/10, draw 13/5.

What did the managers say?

Simone Inzaghi: "We are meeting a great team and we respect them but we are not starting already beaten. I believe Liverpool are the favourites but I believe matches have to be played. We know what I am going to ask the team: we will need to impose our style and I would like my players to play with a free mind, play our game and we know that determination will make a difference in this match. My lads have proved it from the start of the season. They are very determined to win.

"Liverpool are a very strong side but we will give our all and show what we can do. We cannot make any mistakes. They have great players in every position, a great manager, a great squad. We have to be good on and off the ball. If we miss a pass, they can counter in any moment. When we have the ball they have (Virgil) Van Dijk and Alisson, who are great long passers, and the two full-backs have great feet. They can cause problems in every part of the pitch."

Jurgen Klopp: "We need fresh legs for this game, but much more important is we can change five times in the game. (Inter are) a top, top, top class team with a top class manager. Probably the best team again in Italy this season. They have conceded a few goals in the league recently, but they're rock solid. Very well organised, very well drilled, and they also have creativity on the pitch and good individual quality. We need to show a top-class performance to even have a chance."