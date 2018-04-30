Martin O'Neill believes that Liverpool can go all the way in Europe and win the Champions League this season.

'In terms of ability, Liverpool would be equal to Madrid at this moment' - Martin O'Neill on Champions League race

O'Neill, twice a winner of the European Cup as a player, will be a keen observer of the two semi-final second legs, Liverpool in action in Rome on Wednesday night, and the Ireland manager feels that success is in the Reds' sights.

"Do I think they can win the Champions League? Well only four teams can actually win it so I don't think it will would be much of a sleuth if you thought they could win it," he said in Dublin on Monday. "They are in a great position, they are playing very well and they are capable of scoring goals. And they are very, very capable of winning the competition.

"If it happens to be that they get through - I think Roma could might them a few problems for a few moments but Liverpool are capable of scoring - if they play in a one off final, the only thing is if it's Real Madrid, if it's Real Madrid, they might just have that little bit of experience, that's all. But in terms of ability, Liverpool would be equal to Real Madrid as we stand at this moment," he added. *Martin O'Neill and Republic of Ireland women's team manager Colin Bell were speaking at Show Racism The Red Card's Creative Competition for primary and secondary school students and youth groups at Tallaght Stadium on Monday.

Online Editors