Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp joked that he needed to upgrade the prescription on his glasses, as he offered up a damning assessment of the crucial penalty decision in his side’s opening Champions League game against Napoli.

'I'm not a bad loser' - Jurgen Klopp makes his case over Napoli penalty as he questions the role of VAR

Jose Callejon went down in the Liverpool box under minimal pressure from Andrew Robertson late in the second half, with the well-placed referee giving a spot-kick and the VAR official deciding against overturning his call.

It was a decision that handed Napoli a decisive lead in a tight contest in Naples, with Fernandez Llorente's late clinching handing Liverpool their first defeat of the season.

Yet Klopp is convinced the penalty should not have been awarded, as he questioned why VAR was not used to assist the match officials.

"What can I say? The rules are like this, and they'd have to adjust the rules," said Klopp. "The German (refereeing) team, they do it for a while already, the VAR was also German, they have been using it longer than others.

"They will find an explanation about why they did the right thing, that's how it is. If he didn't whistle for the penalty he wouldn't have been overruled by VAR. We all wanted to have more clarification in these things, now we don't have it.

"Only two guys in this room think it's a penalty then it's still a penalty, they both wear glasses but mine are the right prescription!

"I could say a lot of things about it but I'm not a bad loser. I'm not the best loser but I'm not bad."

Meanwhile, Liverpool keeper Adrian produced a stunning save to deny Dries Mertens earlier in the match, but he insisted he took no satisfaction from his golden moment after the defeat.

"It’s my job as a goalkeeper, to try to save all the balls as much as I can and to try to help the team," the Spaniard told the Liverpool website.

"I gave my best, I tried hard. But at the end of the day we lost 2-0, so I can’t be happy.

"We knew it was going to be a hard game for us, like last season was. At the end of the game it was small details; the penalty switched the game for them totally and then we lost a bit of shape and conceded the second one."

