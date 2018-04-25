'I would have considered retiring' - Roy Keane's alternative view on Liverpool's Champions League heroics

Roy Keane has given a typically brutal assessment of Liverpool 's latest Champions League goal fest, as he ripped into Roma's defensive display as they slumped to a 5-2 defeat at Anfield in the first leg of the semi-final.

Roma's bizarre decision to take on Liverpool's dynamic forwards with a high defensive line was widely ridiculed on Tuesday night and now Keane has joined the chorus of criticism, in typically colourful fashion.

While the Republic of Ireland assistant manager was quick to praise Liverpool's performance as they stormed into convincing first leg lead, Keane's assessment of Roma's performance made for comical viewing in his role as an ITV Sport pundit. "I think if I played like some of their defenders in that game, I would consider retiring from football, I really would. Shameful," declared Keane. "The Roma players gave up after about an hour. They downed tools.

"You can slag Roma off all you want, but you have to be good enough of taking advantage of their problems and Liverpool did that." Keane suggested the late away goals Roma snatched at Anfield will not be crucial in the outcome of the tie, as he backed Jurgen Klopp's men to seal their place in the final when they travel to Rome next week.

"I can't see it (Roma comeback) on the performance in the first leg," he stated. "Roma will be better at home, but Liverpool just tore them to shreds. They could have scored ten. "Pretty straight forward tactics from Liverpool. Get the ball forward quickly and let the attackers do the rest. Intensity, pace, quality...to me there is no way back for Roma.

"They will be disappointed with a couple of goals they conceded at the end, but I thought Liverpool were outstanding. "Liverpool will fancy their chances in this competition now, no doubt about that."

Keane also joined the debate over Mohamed Salah's in the world game, with his latest two goal show against Roma again seeing the Liverpool winger compared to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

"He obviously deserves to be nominated for the big awards out there, but I always look at the strikers who are playing well and comparing him to Ronaldo and Messi. They have also scored 40-odd goals this year, but you have to win trophies," he added.

"Liverpool haven't done that yet. If they win the Champions League and he scores in th final, then hand out the prizes. He still has to be do a bit more for me and that is getting his hands on a trophy at club level.

Online Editors