'I think it's a disgrace that they have taken the Ballon d'Or away this year. It's cruel on Lewandowski'

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski was the favourite for the Ballon d'Or before the award was cancelled for 200. Sven Hoppe/PA Wire via DPA.

Rio Ferdinand believes Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski 'must be crying' after he was denied the crowning glory of his goal-leaden career following the decision to cancel the 2020 Ballon d'Or due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Polish marksman Lewandowski would have been the firm favourite to collect the coveted title after a season that has seen him blast 34 goals in 31 Bundesliga matches and fire another 13 goals in spearheading Bayern's Champions League push.

Ahead of Bayern's mouthwatering Champions League quarter-final showdown with Barcelona on Friday, Manchester United legend Ferdinand suggests Lewandowski deserves to join the list of greats who have been crowned as the best in the world, as he insisted the 2020 award should be presented at the end of this troubled year.

"If I'm Lewandowski and they have cancelled the Ballon d'Or, I'm starting up a petition to get it back on," said BT Sport analyst Ferdinand.

"Luka Modric won it a couple of years back, but Messi and Ronaldo have dominated that award for the last 12 years and Lewandowski has taken himself to the next level this season.

"I can't believe they have cancelled the Ballon d'Or. It's cruel, that is a good word to describe it. Lewandowski deserves to win that award for what he has done this season and if he leads Bayern Munich to the Champions League and they still decide they won't give it out to him, it's not right."

Serial Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo is often accused of putting too much of his effort into winning the individual prize, but Ferdinand believes his former team-mate has every right to celebrate his five successes in the annual vote.

"People say Ronaldo takes the award too seriously, but I'm not having that," added Ferdinand. "What the award means to the history of the game, I think it's a disgrace that they have taken it away for this year. Why can't they give the award out, even if they don't have a big ceremony to hand it over like they normally do? I think it's really out of order.

"This is a big deal. You talk to Michael Owen and ask him what the best trophy was in his career and he might say it was the Ballon d'Or in 2001. To be on that list as the best player in the world is special.

"All these players want to be there. That's the elite, the ultimate for a top player, and in this generation now there are two players who have dominated it for so long. That would have made it all the more special for Lewandowski to get his name on that list and I can't believe they have taken it away from him."

Ferdinand has backed Bayern to win the Champions League in the eight-team mini-tournament being played in Lisbon, as he suggested the German champions are at the peak of their powers.

"I would say Bayern are the favourites," added Ferdinand. "They have the best player on current form in the world in Robert Lewandowski and add in a system and a group of players who seem very efficient, very smooth tactically, they would be the team to beat in my eyes.

"Man City will also fancy their chances. This is the tournament they want, the one Pep Guardiola need to bring to City before he is finished there.

"I was impressed with City against Real Madrid last week. That was a tricky game and while they were given some help with defensive mistakes, I like what a saw from them.

"We know they are great in cup competitions, so this one-leg format could be perfect for them. I think it's going to be like a shootout now. It's whoever's got the bullets at the top end of the pitch that will go through and my only regret for me is I'm not there to watch it in person.

"I would have been up for going if that was allowed and being in that bubble, but it wasn't to be. The next best thing is being in the studio and watching it all live with a couple of mates and BT Sport give me the chance to do that.

"This format brings the knock-out element to the competitions and we haven't experience that up to no, so is something different and I'm sure it's going to make for great TV. The fans will love it and it injects some excitement into the final stages, even if it is only for one year."

Online Editors