'I need to look in the mirror' - Dundalk boss Vinny Perth takes blame for Champions League exit

Dundalk boss Vinny Perth says he needs to "look in the mirror" and work out how to fix things at Oriel Park after their Champions League exit on Wednesday night.

The Lilywhites were beaten 3-0 by Slovenian champions NK Celje, who progress to a meeting with Norwegian side Molde in the second round, as Dundalk await the draw for the Europa League on August 31st. And Perth admitted that a squad which had been signed with European success in mind had fallen short.

"It's really hard to take. The scoreline is an awful reflection, not a true reflection but that doesn't matter. The players were outstanding, really, really brilliant and that result is at my door, not the player'," he said.

"We have conceded some goals in Europe, you get punished at the highest level and the lads were punished but I won't criticise people. They are immense men, what they have done for this town over the last eight years, I am very proud of them and my association with them. It's a disappointing night and we have to take it on the chin.

"I feel I set the team up right, I feel we understood exactly who we were playing against, I wouldn't change anything so I have to look in the mirror as there's not a lot I would have changed. I would have changed the last few weeks, obviously, the build-up to it. If Pat Hoban scores, we go on and win the game. I was bitterly disappointed for the people of Dundalk for all they have given over the last eight years."

Dundalk, already eight points behind leaders Shamock Rovers with 10 games to play, now face up to a clash with Sligo Rovers on Saturday.

"There's not a lot broken in this team, it doesn't need a lot to fix it, the club and the town need to stick with that group of players, it needs a bit of fixing but not a lot, I feel the town is in a strong position," Perth added.

"We have to be ready mentally and physically for Saturday night against Sligo, get the club back in Europe, I believe we had close to a European squad this year but ultimately it has fallen flat."

