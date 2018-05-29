'I have no sympathy for him' - Eamon Dunphy doesn't hold back as he brands Loris Karius 'an airhead'

Eamon Dunphy says he has no sympathy for Loris Karius, branding the Liverpool goalkeeper 'unprofessional' after his nightmare performance in the Champions League final.

Karius conceded two cheap goals to Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale in the final in Kiev, and was in tears apologising to Liverpool fans after the game.

Speaking on Game On on 2FM last night, Dunphy said that German goalkeeper Karius was never the right man for Liverpool, and slammed manager Jurgen Klopp for not replacing him sooner. "He doesn't concentrate, he's unprofessional, he's an airhead, and he shouldn't be playing professional football," Dunphy said.

"He never looked like a Premier League goalkeeper, doesn't have the presence for one thing, you have to fill the goal, you have to dominate your penalty area. "He's never looked the part, he doesn't concentrate, what happened to him wouldn't happen to a serious professional player.

"I have no sympathy for him. I have sympathy for his colleagues, and it was notable that his colleagues didn't come around and offer him consolation. "I have no sympathy for him or Klopp, because Klopp bought him."

Dunphy said Liverpool need to replace Karius if they are to challenge the elite in Europe, and criticised Klopp for missing the opportunity to sign Everton keeper Jordan Pickford. "I said it on air before the match, nobody will win the Champions League with this guy in goal, and with Lovren playing centre-half," he added.

"They need to buy a keeper. Jordan Pickford was available for £30m from Sunderland, Liverpool had Champions League football, Everton didn't, Ronald Koeman wanted him and went and bought Pickford before he was sacked. And that was what Liverpool should have done."

