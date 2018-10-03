'I feel blessed' - Rio Ferdinand leads the chorus of acclaim after Lionel Messi's Wembley masterclass

Rio Ferdinand hailed the brilliance of Lionel Messi after his latest masterclass blew Tottenham away in a wonderful Champions League game at Wembley.

Messi's two goals and sprinklings of brilliance helped Barcelona to secure a 4-2 win in a thrilling game at Wembley, with former Manchester United Ferdinand joining the queue lining up to lavish praise on the Argentinian maestro who turned on the style in a wonderful display of passing and finish.

"We can talk about Tottenham and their efforts, but you have to marvel at this guy," BT Sport pundit Ferdinand said of Messi. "I feel blessed that I was in this stadium to watch him. I'll tell my kids about him tomorrow on the school run. This guy, what he does on a football pitch is just ridiculous.

"It's like he has a remote control in his hand, he assesses the situation and says right... I'll plot the location and put it on a sixpence.

"His weight of pass, his decision making is unrivalled and when he gets into finish, he is as cool as you like."

Former Republic of Ireland captain Andy Townsend echoed Ferdinand's sentiments, on a night when the the Barcelona No.10 drew gasps of admiration from a huge Wembley crowd.

"The best players make the game look easy, it's a privilege to watch Lionel Messi play like this." Townsend told the BBC.

"It's almost like he plays in slippers, he's that light on his feet. Everybody when they are walking away will all be saying 'wow' - if they haven't seen Lionel Messi before in the flesh, the craft, the cunning, the sheer technical quality that he has.

"His football brain is twice the size of anyone else's out there. You've seen his speed, work-rate, willingness to take the ball in all sorts of areas and then you've seen his sheer cutting edge, which makes him what he is. It was a real honour and privilege to see Lionel Messi tonight.

"He had absolutely everything in his game tonight. It was fabulous. The night belonged to Barcelona but in particular Messi, he was glorious."

Even Tottenham full-back Kieran Tripper had to lavish praise on his opponent, as he hinted he was honoured to share a pitch with Messi.

"These are the games you want to be involved in, that you dream of playing in. He was unbelievable. When he's in that form he's magic to watch," stated Tripper.

"Barcelona were the better team on the night but we'll take plenty of positives out of it. We've got another game around the corner, so we'll recover and see where we went wrong."

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino was also in awe of Messi, as he suggested his consistency was his greatest quality.

"He‘s a fantastic player," said Pochettino. "The most important thing is why Lionel Messi in every game shows why he is Messi. His average performance is this type of game, above everything else."

Online Editors