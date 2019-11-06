'I don't know right now' - Pep Guardiola issues worrying injury update on Ederson ahead of Liverpool showdown

Manchester City settled for a 1-1 Champions League draw against Atalanta on a night when they finished the game with ten-men and were forced to put full-back Kyle Walker in goal, yet it is the fitness of goalkeeper Ederson that will be the biggest concern for their manager Pep Guardiola.

With a top of the table clash against Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday now on their horizon, first-choice keeper Ederson was taken off at half-time in Italy after picking up an injury.

His replacement Claudio Bravo was then sent off for a reckless challenge and yet he could emerge as a key man for City this weekend after Guardiola confirmed Ederson is a doubt for the Liverpool game.

When asked if Ederson would be fit for the trip to Anfield, Guardiola said: "I don't know right now. It's a muscular problem. He didn't feel comfortable in the last minutes and that's why we decided to make a substitution.

"He's strong. We're going to try with him but we are not going to take a risk. We will see."

With City's defence already looking shaky this season, the absence of Ederson would be a hammer blow to the reigning Premier League champions, who will fall nine points behind Liverpool if they lose at Anfield.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will be desperate for a victory at Anfield on Sunday (Martin Rickett/PA)

Guardiola was content with his side's performances as they strengthened their position at the top of Group C, with a place in the last-16 now edging closer.

"We did really well in the first half where we were outstanding but with the problems we had in the second half, we suffered," he added.

"The second half we didn't do what we did in the first half because we didn't play the way we wanted to, but it is normal and it happens in football.

"We conceded to the top scorers in the Italian league who create a lot of chances. You've got to take your hat off to Atlanta. We see them play week in week out, we know how good they are.

"It is a good result away against a good side and we need one more point to win the group and hopefully against Shakhtar at home we can do that.

