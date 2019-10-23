Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted his side could have played better in their 4-1 win against Genk in the Champions League, as the reigning European champions moved into a strong position to qualify for the knock-out stages.

'I didn't enjoy the game too much' - Jurgen Klopp frustrated with his Liverpool players after win in Genk

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain put the Reds ahead just two minutes and he added a second before Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah confirmed the Liverpool victory in Belgium.

Napoli's win at Salzburg means they remain second in the pool, with Klopp suggesting his side showed maturity on a night when they were not at their best once again.

"There were good moments," said the German. "The start was brilliant, we were kind of fluent and asked them a lot of questions but then we started - I'm not sure why - to lose patience and some easy balls. But all four goals were brilliant and we had chances to score more. Job done.

"In the years before we would have drawn it, maybe even lost, but all is OK. It was intense, we needed concentration. Our opponent brought in their tallest player and they did well from the first and second balls.

"We played with speculation when do we really need to go there? Then they won the second balls. So I didn't enjoy the game too much, but I enjoyed the result.

"The was the plan obviously, and it worked for 10 or 15 minutes OK and then not anymore because we lost completely unexpected balls and sometimes we took in the wrong moment a risk.

"A pass or a one-two in a very tight space, it makes not too much sense. We were not clear enough, lost these balls, had to defend them with legs to run for it.

"All our goals were unbelievably beautiful and the second was like it was a proper knock for Genk it looked like. So we scored a third and fourth and then conceded one which is not cool, but it's not for us the biggest problem in the world. We won the game, job done, that's it."

The Liverpool manager offered up some praise for Oxlade-Chamberlain, on a night when he confirmed his return to form and fitness in the grand manner.

"His goals were brilliant and very important. We're really pleased for him, it was a big step," he stated.

"An absolutely great moment for him, but Ox’s performance was I would say exactly like the performance of the team: the goals were great but all the rest could have been better!

"That’s how it is, it’s no problem. The goals were sensational and very important for us. Obviously, it was wonderful last Sunday that Adam scored the goal and now Ox has scored two goals which is really nice. It's a great story."

Klopp is already turning his thoughts towards a repeat of last season's Champions League final, with Tottenham coming to Anfield on the back of a morale-boosting 5-0 win against Red Star Belgrade on Tuesday night.

"We've just had two away games that were both difficult for different reasons. I don't know where we are now but I know where we need to be on Sunday," he added.

"It's a refreshed Tottenham. Of course the second they meet us they're back on track! But we're a different team to Red Star Belgrade, just like Tottenham are different to Genk."

