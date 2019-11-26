'I didn't do it to hurt him' - Jose Mourinho's apology to Eric Dier and salute to a ball boy as Spurs make Champions League progress

Jose Mourinho's charm offensive at Tottenham reached new heights after his side moved into the last-16 of the Champions League with a thrilling 4-2 comeback win against Olympiacos.

Jose Mourinho's charm offensive at Tottenham reached new heights after his side moved into the last-16 of the Champions League with a thrilling 4-2 comeback win against Olympiacos.

In his first home game as Spurs manager following his appointment as Mauricio Pochettino's successor last week, Mourinho saw his team come from 2-0 down to book their place in the last-16 of the competition, with Dele Alli starting the comeback before second half goals from Harry Kane (2) and Serge Aurier sealed a thrilling victory.

Mourinho's move to replace Eric Dier at half-time and throw Christian Eriksen into the fray was crucial in turning the game in his favour, yet the humble Spurs insisted he would not take credit for their revival.

"The first thing I want to say is to publicly what I did in the dressing room is to apologise to Eric Dier," said Mourinho. "It is never easy for a player but not for the coaching staff either.

"It's important the player understood and I was fortunate that it was a very intelligent boy who understood it was about the team not the performance. I felt another creative midfielder in that open triangle was needed rather than the closed triangle with Eric. I apologised to Eric and made it clear I didn't do it to hurt him. Christian gave us what we needed at that time.

"It was for the team and we needed a different solution. We were losing 2-0, they were closing really well and I needed a second man with Dele Alli to come into the pockets. It was between Dier and Harry Winks but a hard decision. They understand, Eric understands but the reality it is never a easy and to make it clear, it was about the team not individuals. I thought about taking out one of the centre-backs and putting Eric in defence.

"We have qualified for the next round, that is the important thing for all of us at the club and the fans. It was hard, they are a good team, very well organised and they attacked our self esteem and self confidence. I did not expert our boys to feel this pressure at home and they have not had the best results in the last few months. It was a tough time, more than the changes or the tactical talk, I told them to keep calm, keep confident and believe in ourselves."

"The players are the most important thing. I felt great. It was one of those games were you have to play it during the match. You sometimes play before the match, preparing for it. Other than an awful moment for Eric I enjoyed it."

While he was satisfied to record a second straight win as Spurs boss, Mourinho admitted there was room for improvement ahead of Saturday's home game against Bournemouth.

"You need to defend better, press better which was the strategy of the game," he stressed. "I think some of the boys look tired to me, national team weeks are never easy, playing Saturday and then Tuesday and the pressure surrounding my first match.

"We had the data and the levels of intensity were really high against West Ham. today I decided to play with the same team and maybe I was wrong and should have made a couple of changes to give more energy. The boys gave everything, the feeling is good and we have difficult matches to come."

The swift response of a ball boy allowed Tottenham to take a quick throw-in that paved the way for Kane's equaliser at the start of the second half, with former ball-boy Mourinho quick to thank the youngster with a high five following his 'assist'.

"This victory is not about me, it's about the team, the fans help, the ball boy help," stated Mourinho.

"To do that you have to be a very good ball boy. I was, between 10 and 16 years old a very good ball boy and he was a very good ball boy. He was reading the game and wasn't looking at the stands. I wanted to invite him to the dressing room to celebrate with the players but he had disappeared."

Online Editors