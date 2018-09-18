Kylian Mbappe is well on his way to becoming the successor to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's crowns at the top of world football.

How Kylian Mbappe came VERY close to joining Liverpool last summer but now will look to silence Anfield with PSG

But the French winger could so easily have been playing for the home team at Anfield tonight, had financial situations been different.

That's according to L'Equipe, who report that Mbappe spent 'several hours' in discussions with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp in summer 2017.

And it seemed that the German may even be getting his way as Mbappe was said to be 'charmed by Klopp’s eloquence and enthusiasm', while the manager vowed to make him the club's joint highest-paid player alongside Philippe Coutinho.

That was when the teenager was still at Monaco but when PSG weighed in with their financial muscle, Liverpool were blown out of the water. In the end, Mbappe, still only 19, moved to the French capital on an initial loan deal to be followed by an €180m permanent move this summer. Real Madrid also tabled a similar offer, and it was for that reason that Liverpool couldn't turn Mbappe's charmed feeling into a signature.

Tonight, the Frenchman will be part of PSG's devastating front line, along with Neymar and Edison Cavani as they look to prove they're superior to Liverpool's Mane, Salah and Firmino trio at Anfield in the Champions League clash (kick-off 7.45pm).

Liverpool boss Klopp is expecting to see the "full Neymar package" as he refused to be drawn into criticism of the Brazil international's diving antics at the World Cup, where he was roundly condemned for rolling around on the floor unnecessarily.

Instead he chose to partly excuse Neymar's actions in the face of physical treatment from defenders - something Klopp says Liverpool will not be participating in on Tuesday.

"I know people were talking about when it looked like he made more of a situation than it was," said Klopp, whose team were losing finalists last season.

"For me that is a completely normal reaction because players were really going for him and he wants to protect himself and I understand that as well.

"If an opponent gets a yellow card then he is much closer to a red card so I see it from that perspective.

"I thought it is smart that he saves himself. Everyone doesn't have to be worried, we don't go for him against us.

"We play football and we want to win the ball, we don't try to act in these kind of things; we try to avoid passes to him, try to avoid him winning challenges - which is a big job to do.

"I am not sure if it is 100 per cent possible to avoid his qualities. I am pretty sure it is not. He is a fantastic footballer, an outstanding player.

"I don't think he is a person who wants to act because if you are like that you cannot play the football he plays.

"I don't think about these kind of things. He got rested at the weekend so he will be 100 per cent fresh for us, he is not injured any more, so we will see the full Neymar football package.

"We still have to cope with that and that is what we will try."

Meanwhile, Liverpool have confirmed the appointment of assistant goalkeeping coach Jack Robinson, who arrives from working with the England under-15 to under-17 age groups and previously spent seven years at Manchester United.

